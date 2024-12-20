Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 43.6 points or 0.78% at 5619.25 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.56%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.29%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.97%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.64%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.24%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.96%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.65%), CESC Ltd (up 0.53%), and SJVN Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.57%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.81%), and K.P. Energy Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.6 or 0.36% at 56540.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.73 points or 0.23% at 16282.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.34% at 24032.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 167.9 points or 0.21% at 79385.95.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

