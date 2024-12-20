Power stocks edge higher

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 60.45 points or 0.83% at 7374.52 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.56%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.29%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.64%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.09%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.65%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.31%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.54%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.51%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.6 or 0.36% at 56540.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.73 points or 0.23% at 16282.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.34% at 24032.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 167.9 points or 0.21% at 79385.95.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

