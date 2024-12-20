Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 478.64 points or 0.73% at 65711.98 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.86%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.25%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.06%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.78%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.53%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.24%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.23%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.51%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.6 or 0.36% at 56540.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.73 points or 0.23% at 16282.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.34% at 24032.099609375.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 167.9 points or 0.21% at 79385.95.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News