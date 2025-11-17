Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 66.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.02% to Rs 45.05 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India declined 66.98% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.02% to Rs 45.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.05121.8228.2822.718.4221.726.6919.774.9815.08

