Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 295.69 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 84.62% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 295.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 334.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.295.69334.878.2314.528.6735.303.3731.673.6523.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News