Asian Warehousing standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Asian Warehousing rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.460.3060.8760.000.09-0.010.03-0.070.070.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News