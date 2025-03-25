Delhi government to present budget for 2025-26 in Assembly today

The BJP-led Delhi government will present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly today. Following its presentation, discussions will take place in the House tomorrow, with the final deliberation and voting on the financial proposals scheduled for March 27.

The five-day Delhi Assembly session, which began yesterday, saw the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor Generals (CAG) report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The discussion on the report is set to continue today.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who tabled the CAG report, announced that the government would release a white paper on the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the capital. The report is expected to highlight financial and operational aspects of the DTC. Additionally, she stated that the Economic Survey would be presented soon, as audits across various departments are still underway.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will continue until March 28.

