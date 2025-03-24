Wipro introduces innovative AI-driven autonomous agents for Agentforce

Wipro introduced innovative AI-driven autonomous agents for Agentforce. Wipro's agents aim to revolutionize experiences for patients, providers, payers, and healthcare companies while easing the heavy administrative burden across the industry.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce Platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

Customers can now leverage Wipro's deep expertise in Salesforce modernization capabilities to address the business challenges of the healthcare industry by using Agentforce for:

Simplifying onboarding and credentialing processes for healthcare provider networks, significantly reducing delays and enhancing end-user experiences.

Automating the verification of NPI (National Provider Identifier), CAQH ID (Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare), Specialty, and Specialty Roles to create and update provider records without manual intervention for lower operational costs, improved efficiencies, and reduced errors in credentialing.

Additionally, Wipro's solutions for Agentforce address cross-industry use cases, such as customer service and project management, offering comprehensive client summaries and streamlined project management tasks.

