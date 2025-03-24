L&T Energy Green Tech signs MoU with John Cockerill

To explore various technologies in Concentrated Solar Power and Thermal Energy Storage

L&T Energy Green Tech (LTEGL) and John Cockerill signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore various technologies in Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES).

LTEGL, a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, is dedicated to sustainable energy solutions, including Green Hydrogen, its derivatives, and Electrolyser Manufacturing. Centered on its three core business pillars Development, Manufacturing, and EPC LTEGL offers integrated solutions across the Green Energy value chain through advanced technology, strategic partnerships and dedicated R&D.

With the strength of more than 200 years of experience in energy and industry, John Cockerill is developing innovative technological solutions which contribute to the energy transition, whether by developing new electricity production capacities from renewable sources, storing green electricity or optimising the electricity output of electric power plants and industrial installations. The Group adapts its technologies and expertise heat recovery steam generators, receivers for concentrated solar power plants, integrated units for the production, storage and management of green electricity, industrial boilers, Hamon cooling systems to the specific needs of its clients in the industrial and energy domains.

The MoU aims to identify and develop strategic collaboration opportunities in manufacturing, component supply and engineering solutions critical to the successful implementation and deployment of CSP and TES projects.

