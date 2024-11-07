Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 1123.32 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 128.82% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 1123.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1648.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1123.321648.979.018.42138.38128.95113.46105.6481.2335.50

