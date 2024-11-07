Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delta Corp drops after Q2 PAT slides 61% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Delta Corp declined 2.14% to Rs 116.80 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 61.14% to Rs 26.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 69.44 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 28.12% YoY to Rs 187.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 59.33% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 from Rs 92.44 posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA slipped 66.1% to Rs 33.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 100.1 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 18% in Q1 FY25 from 38.3% recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from Gaming operations was at Rs 177.23 crore (down 23.07% YoY), revenue from hospitality business was at Rs 9.72 crore (up 13.02% YoY) However, revenue from online skill gaming operations stood at Rs 41.63 crore (up 15.25% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 64.57% to Rs 48.66 crore on 29.22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 368.30 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

