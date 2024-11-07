Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 93.14 points or 0.33% at 28157.79 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.97%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.14%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.8%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.8%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.38%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.95%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.49%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 205.17 or 0.37% at 56213.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.56 points or 0.23% at 16185.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.9 points or 0.49% at 24363.15.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 398.15 points or 0.5% at 79979.98.

On BSE,2124 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News