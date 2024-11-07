Stock Alert: Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sonata Software,

Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M), Lupin, RVNL, Trent, Shyam Metalics, Indian Hotels, Goldiam International, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Happy Forgings, HIL, Indigo Paints, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Kennametal India, Linde India, AAVAS Financiers, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Electricals, Carysil, Clean Science and Technology, Cummins India, Emami, Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Co will declare their result later today

Stocks to Watch:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 62.64% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 378.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 232.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,589.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Tata Steel reported net loss of Rs 759 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue fell 3.2% YoY to Rs 53,905 crore during the quarter.

Sonata Softwares consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.8% to Rs 106 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue declined 14.13% QoQ to Rs 2,170 crore in Q2 FY25.

Power Grid Corporation of Indias consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.31% to Rs 3,793 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,781 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose slightly higher 0.08% to Rs 11,277 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,267 crore in Q2 FY24.

Pricols consolidated net profit jumped 36.36% to Rs 45 crore on 15.74% increase in revenue to Rs 669 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Delta Corps consolidated net profit declined 60.86% to Rs 27 crore on 27.97% decline in revenue to Rs 188 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

