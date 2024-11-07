Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 11.89 points or 0.41% at 2928.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 10.79%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.34%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.14%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.11%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.39%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.37%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.36%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.24%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.45%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.62%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 205.17 or 0.37% at 56213.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.56 points or 0.23% at 16185.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.9 points or 0.49% at 24363.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 398.15 points or 0.5% at 79979.98.

On BSE,2124 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

