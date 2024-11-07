Sonata Software Q2 PAT rises to Rs 106 cr; revenue tumbles14% QoQ

Sonata Software's consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.81% to Rs 106.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.63 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue declined 14.13% QoQ to Rs 2,169.83 crore in Q2 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated revenue jumped 13.45% while net profit declined 12.24% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 13.31% QoQ to Rs 144.34 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 177.3 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 1% as compared with 176.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

In dollar terms, the companys revenue stood at $84.6 million in Q1 FY25, up 2.3% QoQ and 4.6% YoY. The firm said that 8 new customers added during the quarter and its pipeline continues to be healthy with multiple modernization deals both from existing and new customers.

Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, In Q225, our International business delivered 2.3% QoQ growth. During the quarter, we won three large deals, our first multi-million-dollar deal on Microsoft Fabric, and a Gen AI modernization with a Top 50 global Pharma client leveraging our responsible first differentiated Harmoni.AI offering. We remain optimistic about our long-term vision and growth prospects of Sonata.

Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology, said, We acquired new clients across all hyperscalers and platform businesses during the quarter, driving diversified growth for our business. Our newly formed IT Security business offerings enabled wins during the quarter.

Sonata Software provides IT consulting, product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel solutions. The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues.

The scrip rose 0.33% to Rs 632.45 on the BSE.

