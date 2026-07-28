RSD Finance Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

RSD Finance Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd soared 19.45% to Rs 69.94 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1208 shares in the past one month.

RSD Finance Ltd spiked 18.10% to Rs 94.43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 163 shares in the past one month. Asian Granito India Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 60.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd jumped 12.45% to Rs 540.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3173 shares in the past one month.