Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 19.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 19.23% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

