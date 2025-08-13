Panjon standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.18% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 207.18% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.422.092.960.480.170.080.090.030.090.03

