Panjon standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 207.18% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 207.18% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.422.09 207 OPM %2.960.48 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.090.03 200

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

