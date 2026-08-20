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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Information Technology secures NICSI project worth Rs 5 cr

Dev Information Technology secures NICSI project worth Rs 5 cr

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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Dev Information Technology has been awarded a significant work order worth Rs 5.15 crore for the development of IFMS 3.0 Web and Mobile Applications for the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur. This work order was received vide National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The project scope includes development and implementation of key Finance Department functionalities, covering but not limited to the following modules: Pension Management Employee Management Works & Accounts Management Salary Management Grant-in-Aid and other related components

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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