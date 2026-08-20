The US stocks moved up on Wednesday, as US bond yields retreated following an announcement from the Treasury Department that it would significantly ramp up buybacks of long-dated government debt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 119.65 points, or 0.22 percent, to 53,463.05. The S and P 500 added 16.22 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,707.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 41.379 points, or 0.16 percent, to 26,331.09. All three indexes snapped a three-day losing streak.

Equities gained upward momentum after the U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs. Bond prices rallied after the Treasury Department announced plans to increase buybacks of long-dated government debt by at least double across securities in the 10-year to 30-year sector. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 5 basis points to 4.65 percent, while the 30-year bond yield dipped 9 basis points to 5.19 percent after touching its highest level since 2007 earlier in the week.