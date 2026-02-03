Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 29 lakh order from GIFT City

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) rallied 1.01% to 32.10 after the company secured an order worth around Rs 29 lakh from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), an undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.

The order entails the procurement of AutoCAD licenses along with a three-year subscription for operations in the DTA area of GIFT City. The contract has been awarded on a fixed-cost basis and is to be executed over a period of approximately three years.

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services, offering solutions across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services. Its product portfolio includes offerings such as Talligence and ByteSigner.