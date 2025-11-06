Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 1376.75 crore

Net loss of Devyani International reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 1376.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1222.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1376.751222.1613.9516.01128.40135.21-26.78-3.91-21.890.02

