Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 177.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 70.27 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 177.61% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.2755.292.22-1.663.762.242.711.311.860.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News