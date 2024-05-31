Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics rose 97.80% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.35% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 82.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7312.04 147 82.4349.38 67 OPM %17.86-98.26 -4.69-12.03 - PBDT2.641.82 45 5.934.12 44 PBT2.491.71 46 5.323.66 45 NP1.800.91 98 3.912.69 45

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

