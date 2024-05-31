Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 42.01% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.01% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.04% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.981.69 -42 7.718.57 -10 OPM %-34.69-55.03 --26.46-24.15 - PBDT-0.41-0.88 53 -2.18-1.62 -35 PBT-0.50-0.97 48 -2.57-2.00 -29 NP-0.50-0.94 47 -2.57-1.50 -71

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

