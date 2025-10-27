Bhagyanagar India hits upper circuit after strong Q2 results

Bhagyanagar India surged 20% to hit its upper circuit at Rs 120.27 after reporting an impressive set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 202% year-on-year to Rs 11.27 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3.73 crore in Q2 FY25, and rose 48.9% sequentially from Rs 7.57 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 580.37 crore, up 42.2% YoY from Rs 408.02 crore in Q2 FY25 and 19.5% higher than Rs 485.6 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26, up sharply by 211% from Rs 4.87 crore in Q2 FY25, and 50% higher than Rs 10.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenditure increased 39.5% YoY to Rs 565.87 crore compared with Rs 405.69 crore a year ago, mainly due to higher input costs and employee expenses. Raw material cost surged 69.3% YoY to Rs 533.03 crore, while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 3.63 crore, up 4.6% from Rs 3.47 crore last year. Interest expenses more than doubled YoY to Rs 8.87 crore from Rs 4.05 crore in Q2 FY25, while depreciation increased marginally to Rs 1.84 crore from Rs 1.69 crore. Tax outgo stood at Rs 3.86 crore compared with Rs 0.99 crore in the year-ago period. Bhagyanagar India is engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of copper products.