Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 85.93 crore

Net profit of Dhani Services reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 82.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 85.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 107.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.93107.3726.30-54.3021.28-55.0615.60-67.906.16-82.57

