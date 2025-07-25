Sigachi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.00% to Rs 128.25 crore

Net loss of Sigachi Industries reported to Rs 100.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.00% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.128.2595.7118.8021.9624.7419.5420.0216.39-100.3513.16

