SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of SG Mart rose 22.99% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 1143.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1133.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1143.771133.613.142.1844.3236.4542.5936.2332.3126.27

