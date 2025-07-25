DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF Home Developers, a 100% subsidiary of DLF, through its subsidiary in partnership with Trident Realty, announced the complete sellout of all four towers launched as part of Phase 1 of The Westpark', a landmark residential development located off Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai. This swift sellout marks DLF's entry into Mumbai's residential real estate market and highlights the company's strategic expansion into key regions across western India.

Located in one of Mumbai's most vibrant neighbourhoods, The Westpark spans ~5.18 acres and is part of a larger ~10-acre master plan. The development will comprise eight architecturally distinctive towers, with the first phase introducing four towers, each rising 37 storeys and offering a total of 416 residences. The homes include a select mix of spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from ~1,125 to ~2,500 sq. ft., (carpet), along with a limited number of exclusive penthouses.

Our entry into Mumbai represents a significant strategic milestone for DLF, said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. Mumbai has always been a key component of our national growth strategy, and with the launch of The Westpark, we are proud to offer a development that resonates with the aspirations of the city's discerning residents. In collaboration with Trident Realty, we have introduced a premium residential offering that reflects DLF's hallmark values of quality, community living, and design excellence built over our 78-year legacy. We are both humbled and gratified by the overwhelming response, the inventory for Phase 1 of the project has been completely sold out in less than a week, a remarkable outcome in a market typically characterised by gradual absorption. Initially, we launched only two of the four planned towers, but due to exceptional demand, we brought all four towers to market, resulting in the sellout of all 416 units.