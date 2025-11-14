BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 10.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 19.35 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 10.91% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.3518.5885.9993.6053.2155.4353.1455.3239.9536.02

