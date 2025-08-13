Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 119.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 73.37 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 119.81% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.73.3767.2625.6211.8218.5110.0617.088.7714.206.46

