Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 1474.00 crore

Net profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust declined 0.42% to Rs 477.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 1474.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1482.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

