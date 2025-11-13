H.G. Infra Engineering standalone net profit declines 24.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 1153.75 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 24.06% to Rs 67.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 1153.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1064.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1153.751064.4512.7016.39123.82155.0989.79119.2067.3188.64

