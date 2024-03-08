Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 548 cr project

Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by National Highways Authority of India for Rs 548 crore project on hybrid annuity basis in Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the project includes improving the alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section in Dharmapuri - Salem on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Tamil Nadu.

The cost of the project is Rs 548 crore and completion period is 36 months. The operation period of the said project would be 15 yrs from COD.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company.

Dilip Buildcon reported 3.28% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.38 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 111.03 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 23.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.84 crore in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 1.02% to end at Rs 437.40 on 7 March 2024 on the BSE.

The market is closed today, on account of mahashivratri.

