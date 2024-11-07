Disa India consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 50.30% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

