Disa India consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 50.30% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales86.7480.45 8 OPM %13.9013.87 -PBDT18.0914.83 22 PBT16.8913.67 24 NP12.498.31 50

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

