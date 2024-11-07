Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KBS India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 07 2024
Sales rise 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of KBS India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.50 62 OPM %8.64-54.00 -PBDT0.11-0.13 LP PBT0.08-0.20 LP NP0.06-0.20 LP

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

