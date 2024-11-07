Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 232.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.42% to Rs 1826.12 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 232.24% to Rs 554.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.42% to Rs 1826.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1433.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

