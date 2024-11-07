Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 106.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 52.54 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 106.64% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 52.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.5443.5813.958.707.273.995.292.565.292.56

