Dish TV India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7.78, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Dish TV India Ltd has lost around 5.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1537.95, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

