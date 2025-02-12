GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.75, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.75, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 7.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

