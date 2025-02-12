Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 48.9, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 26.09% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.9, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 18.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1537.95, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

