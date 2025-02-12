Adani Green Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 926.25, down 2.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 926.25, down 2.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 4.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 922.6, down 1.7% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 327.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

