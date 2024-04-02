Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.51%, up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3622, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 58.71% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3622, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 4.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19207.9, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3636.4, up 1.47% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 66.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

