Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 3.79%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3989.3, up 3.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 51.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3989.3, up 3.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 18.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18878.15, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4020, up 3.66% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 51.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 74.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

