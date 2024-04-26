Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1216.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.45% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1216.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.77% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54291.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1222, up 1.32% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 58.45% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 76.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Sensex up 212 pts; FMCG shares advance for 3rd day

FMCG shares slide

REC Ltd spurts 1.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Motors-DVR spurts 0.25%, gains for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 5.09%, up for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story