Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2827.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.03% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2827.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 6.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54291.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2835.8, up 1.15% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 79.03% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

