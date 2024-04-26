REC Ltd spurts 1.91%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 459.85, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 267.59% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 459.85, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. REC Ltd has risen around 3.2% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21545.35, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 462.8, up 1.83% on the day. REC Ltd is up 267.59% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News