Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 47.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 47.17% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.9619.822.943.781.222.250.611.640.561.06

