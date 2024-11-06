Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 47.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 47.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 15.96 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 47.17% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.9619.82 -19 OPM %2.943.78 -PBDT1.222.25 -46 PBT0.611.64 -63 NP0.561.06 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra polls: BJP expels 40 rebel leaders for defying party directives

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Trump in lead over Harris

Piramal Pharma soars 13% on heavy volumes; up 42% in 2 weeks post Q2 show

LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese to discuss ties

How to make the most of your equity SIP investments? Decoding 7-5-3-1 rule

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story