Dixon Tech climbs on signing two strategic deals to boost electronics manufacturing

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.63% to Rs 16076.20 after the company announced two major strategic agreements aimed at strengthening its presence in India's electronics component ecosystem.

In the first deal, Dixon signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51% stake in Q Tech India. The collaboration will focus on manufacturing, sale and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, internet of things (IoT) systems and automotive applications. The acquisition will be completed through a mix of primary and secondary investments and is subject to regulatory approvals and definitive agreements.

Atul B. Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies (India), added that "Acquiring majority stake in Qtech India is a major step forward in Dixons journey foraying into development and production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules across mobile handsets, IoT devices and automotive applications thereby strengthening backward integration plans of the company. The proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Q Tech India aligns with our long-term vision to be a leading enabler in Indias electronics manufacturing ecosystem by combining Q Techs technological expertise with Dixons manufacturing scale and operational excellence."

In a separate development, Dixon also entered into a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co. to form a joint venture in India. Under the proposed structure, Dixon will hold a 74% stake, while Chongqing will own 26%. The JV will engage in the manufacturing and supply of precision components for laptop, mobile phones, IoT, automotive and any other products in India. Commenting on this alliance, Lall added, "We are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co., a global leader in mechanical enclosures through a prospective joint venture. This joint venture with Chongqing will focus on manufacturing precision mechanical & metal parts & components for a wide range of applications including laptops, mobiles, IoT, automotive which is a significant step in our effort towards localisation of key components, deepening backward integration in Dixon value chain & supporting the Make in India initiative of the government. We look forward to combining Chongqing's deep technical expertise with Dixons robust manufacturing infrastructure & customer access. This will mark a significant step forward in our continued journey to strengthen Indias electronics manufacturing ecosystem through high-precision components and advanced technologies. We look forward to mutually enrich this relationship that creates long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."